Q&A with speedy, new FSU WR transfer Deuce Spann

He also discussed his move from quarterback to wide receiver, where he caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns this past season.

Spann, who is originally from St. Petersburg and signed with the Illini as a quarterback, spoke at length with Warchant about his decision, what stood out about the Seminoles in the recruiting process, what he brings to the FSU offense and more.

Q: Happy New Year, Deuce! I know you certainly made this new year great for the FSU staff when you announced at midnight you had committed to Florida State. Talk to me about the recruiting process and the pursuit from the Seminoles.

A: Happy New Year's, man. I decided to do it on New Year's because I wanted to start the new year off right. New beginnings at FSU. With Florida State, they wanted me bad and they would hit me up every day, even to just check up on me. They would tell me what I would do and mean for their program. I talked a lot with Coach [Mike] Norvell, Coach [Alex] Atkins and some with Coach [Ron] Dugans. I feel they are going to put me in the right place and be very successful.

I would say they started talking to me the second day I entered the portal. What I liked about the staff was how they would talk about the vision and the plans as a program and the amount of ways they are going to use me inside the program. They were very straight about everything, so Coach Norvell really stood out to me throughout this whole process.

Q: So what is FSU's plan for you? You have played quarterback and wide receiver -- how are they planning on using you in this offense?

A: They plan to develop me as a receiver and that will be my main position, but they also have some packages for me at the quarterback position if they need me there. At receiver, they want to have the ball in my hands to make plays.

Q: You played high school ball at St. Petersburg-Lakewood, so I'm sure there is a lot of excitement about coming back home. Was that a big selling point from FSU?

A: It feels really good being back in my home state. Because when I was at Illinois, my family had a hard time coming to see me play there. This will be a lot easier, and it's closer to home. So yes sir, that did play into the decision as well. It was also, though, the best fit for me as a whole.

Q: Throughout the process, I know you talked a lot with Coach Norvell. But what other coaches on the staff were heavily involved, and what did they tell you?

A: I had a lot of schools overall hitting me up from the beginning, so it was tough breaking everything down quickly. With FSU, Coach Norvell, Coach Atkins and Coach Dugans all talked around the same for me throughout everything. They were very active daily.

On Coach Atkins, it's really easy to be yourself around him because he jokes a lot, but he really knows offense and the way to get playmakers the ball. I felt pretty comfortable with him. With Coach Norvell, it was the same thing because he's very funny too but also has a lot of energy. Then with Coach Dugans, he previously recruited me when he was at Miami. His message to me was he's ready for me to get there and get to work.

Q: As you said, several schools were pursuing you when you went into the portal. When did you know you would pick the 'Noles?

A: I knew it for awhile. I would say I knew it was going to be Florida State four or five days before I did it. I wanted to plan it this way to do it on New Year's.

Q: Did you get a chance to watch Florida State at all when you were at Illinois?

A: I watched them some. A little bit of the Miami game. I feel the offense is very good and can really highlight me and the receivers and help us win a lot of games. As a program, I think Coach Norvell can put us in a great position in maybe playing for a national championship.

Q: Let's talk about your transition from quarterback to wide receiver. And how much college eligibility do you have left?

A: I have three years of eligibility left. Coming into my first year, my goal is to work hard, makes plays and help this team in any way I can. Right now, my size is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. That's pretty much my playing weight, around that size. I might get a little bigger or stronger. That size hasn't affected my speed at all. I feel I got faster from high school. I was tested at the NIKE Opening and ran a 4.3, but I haven't tested in the 40 [since then] though.

I really liked quarterback, but I knew I could play the [receiver] position for sure and I wanted to get on the field faster and be involved in everything on offense at Illinois. I feel at the receiver position, the thing I do the best is my speed and catching the ball. Those are two things I'm very good at. After practice, I spend so much time on catching, so that's been an area I stand out.