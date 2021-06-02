QB Nicco Marchiol no longer committed to Florida State

Four-star Arizona quarterback Nicco Marchiol's commitment to Florida State lasted just over four months.

Marchiol, who had recently started scheduling visits to other schools and took a trip to Arizona State this week, made several posts on social media Wednesday night that pointed to him no longer considering himself a Florida State commitment.

Warchant's attempts to reach Marchiol for comment were unsuccessful, but a source close to the situation confirmed that FSU no longer considers the quarterback as a member of its 2022 class.

The source said the relationship between the two sides began to deteriorate once FSU received a commitment from another four-star signal-caller, IMG Academy's A.J. Duffy, in late April.

