QB Nicco Marchiol no longer committed to Florida State
Four-star Arizona quarterback Nicco Marchiol's commitment to Florida State lasted just over four months.
Marchiol, who had recently started scheduling visits to other schools and took a trip to Arizona State this week, made several posts on social media Wednesday night that pointed to him no longer considering himself a Florida State commitment.
Warchant's attempts to reach Marchiol for comment were unsuccessful, but a source close to the situation confirmed that FSU no longer considers the quarterback as a member of its 2022 class.
The source said the relationship between the two sides began to deteriorate once FSU received a commitment from another four-star signal-caller, IMG Academy's A.J. Duffy, in late April.
Until that time, Marchiol had been actively recruiting other players to join FSU's 2022 class.
Just this week, when Duffy and several other FSU commitments traveled to Tallahassee for the "Midnight Madness" recruiting event, Marchiol was not in attendance. He made a separate trip Wednesday to Arizona State and raved about that experience.
Marchiol also removed any mention of him being committed to Florida State from his Twitter account, and he posted the phrase "#NotCommitted" on a photo of him wearing an Arizona State uniform on Instagram.
