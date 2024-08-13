PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
QB Tramell Jones, DE Javion Hilson make big jumps in new Rivals250 rankings

Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

Earlier Tuesday, Rivals unveiled its latest Top 250 rankings for the class of 2025 and several prospects committed to Florida State moved up those rankings.

Of course, it was announced Monday that DE prospect Javion Hilson was elevated from a four-star prospect to a five-star prospect. Tuesday, he moved up 19 spots in the rankings and is now considered the 14th-best overall prospect in the country.

Quarterback prospect Tramell Jones made the biggest move of any of the prospects committed to the Seminoles. Jones moved up 55 spots and is now considered the 35th-best overall prospect in the country.

Here are the rankings for the rest of the prospects committed to FSU that rank inside the Rivals250.

Hilson moved from being rated as a four-star prospect to being a five-star prospect, which he certainly is deserving of that recognition. He also moved up 19 spots and is now ranked as the 14th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025. Hilson is the highest-ranked prospect in FSU's 2025 class.

Solomon Thomas is still ranked as the top guard prospect for the class of 2025, but he slid down nine spots and is now ranked as the 22nd-best overall prospect in his class.

Tramell Jones made the biggest move of the prospects currently committed to Florida State. He is now ranked as the 35th-best overall prospect in the country, moving up 55 spots (previously ranked 90th).

CJ Wiley saw his ranking move down 12 spots. He is now ranked as the 83rd-best overall prospect in the country, moving back from having been previously ranked as the 71st-best overall prospect.

Daylan McCutcheon is now ranked as the 95th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025, which is a move back from his previous ranking of being the 77th-best player in the country.

Myron Charles saw no change in his ranking. He came into the week as the 173rd-best overall prospect in his class and that is where he remains in the new rankings.

Greg 'Zae' Thomas moved back a few spots. He came into the week ranked as the 197th-best overall prospect in the country and enters his senior year as ranked as the 205th-best overall prospect.

Malik Clark makes his debut in the Rivals Top 250 rankings. Clark is ranked as the 239th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025.

