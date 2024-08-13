Earlier Tuesday, Rivals unveiled its latest Top 250 rankings for the class of 2025 and several prospects committed to Florida State moved up those rankings.

Of course, it was announced Monday that DE prospect Javion Hilson was elevated from a four-star prospect to a five-star prospect. Tuesday, he moved up 19 spots in the rankings and is now considered the 14th-best overall prospect in the country.

Quarterback prospect Tramell Jones made the biggest move of any of the prospects committed to the Seminoles. Jones moved up 55 spots and is now considered the 35th-best overall prospect in the country.

Here are the rankings for the rest of the prospects committed to FSU that rank inside the Rivals250.