"It's a great feeling, man," Travis said. "I'm very thankful for my parents and everyone that supported me through the whole process. I'm thankful to compliance, who helped me get through this."

And on Tuesday, speaking with the media before practice at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, the redshirt freshman quarterback was practically all smiles talking about the news.

On Monday, though, Florida State announced that the Louisville transfer had been granted immediate eligibility by both the NCAA and the ACC.

There were moments, he said, when it was "very stressful."

Jordan Travis admits it got tough at times, wondering if he would actually be eligible to play in 2019.

He also mentioned older brother Devon, a former FSU baseball star who is currently rehabbing an injury as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

"He's probably been the most supportive person for me," Jordan said. "That's my guy, my main person, my best friend. He's been there for everything, been giving me encouragement every day. Pushing me. Even the tough days. He's calling me every day and just pushing me through it."

Travis transferred from Louisville in time to practice in the spring. But ever since he arrived on the FSU campus there was a question as to whether he would be granted an immediate eligibility waiver by the NCAA and the conference itself.

It was a long wait. And there were times, he admits, when it was difficult not knowing.

"One hundred percent," he said. "This was very tough for me. It was very stressful. I'm ready to go now and get rolling."

He's been practicing with the team every day, taking reps alongside James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook. And while Travis might have been stressed out on the inside, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said the quarterback didn't seem to let it affect him on the practice field or in the meeting room.

"I thought Jordan handled it well," Taggart said. "He went about his business and practice as if he was going to play. And I think he handled it well. I know from me personally I didn't see him being discouraged or anything. He was patiently waiting, putting all his trust in our compliance department and faith in the NCAA.

"And it worked out."

When the calendar year began, Florida State had one scholarship quarterback on its roster.

Now it was has three.

"Everybody was happy for him," Blackman said. "A guy like that, he's a great dude in the locker room. A great teammate. So when good things happen to him you like to congratulate him and be happy for him. Because he's been waiting a long time."

"It brings some more depth to our football team," Taggart said. "A guy that we believe in and brings some more competition to that room."

Travis said he first started coming to Florida State football games when he was 10. And when he signed with Louisville out of West Palm Beach's The Benjamin School, he admits he didn't expect to ever wear the garnet and gold, but here he is.

A Florida State quarterback.

"It was my dream since I was a little boy," Travis said. "Coach (Kendal) Briles and Coach Taggart welcomed me and I just felt very comfortable here."

