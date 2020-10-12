All signs point to Jordan Travis returning to his role as Florida State's starting quarterback this Saturday. The sophomore signal-caller suffered a hand injury late in the loss at Notre Dame. His playing status was unknown following the conclusion of the game.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell confirmed during his Monday press conference that Travis practiced in a limited basis on Sunday and it sounds like he will be able to continue as the FSU's starting quarterback this Saturday.

"Everything is moving in a positive direction," said Norvell of Travis' status.

