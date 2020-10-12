Quarterback Jordan Travis on track to return and play vs. North Carolina
All signs point to Jordan Travis returning to his role as Florida State's starting quarterback this Saturday. The sophomore signal-caller suffered a hand injury late in the loss at Notre Dame. His playing status was unknown following the conclusion of the game.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell confirmed during his Monday press conference that Travis practiced in a limited basis on Sunday and it sounds like he will be able to continue as the FSU's starting quarterback this Saturday.
"Everything is moving in a positive direction," said Norvell of Travis' status.
Travis has sparked the offense since he came on in relief in the Seminoles' come-from-behind victory against Jacksonville State. He continued that success last Saturday at Notre Dame racking up 300 all-purpose yards.
"It was definitely impressive,” Norvell said of Travis' performance at Notre Dame. "It's one the reasons I came out early last week and said 'Jordan is our starter'. His poise, his composure, some of his play-making ability is really impressive... I thought he did a great job his first start and I'm excited to see him continue to develop that."
Florida State will host No. 5 North Carolina this Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
