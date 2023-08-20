FSU coach Mike Norvell speaks with the media following Sunday's second scrimmage of preseason camp.

Opening statement

"Morning everybody. Really pleased with what I saw this morning, went about an hour and a half, roughly 90-95 snaps in terms of the special teams' work. Probably 80-85 on offensively and defensively. Everybody got a chance to participate today. Thought it was a good a good second scrimmage. Offense came out, really did well there early. Different situations, two-minute drive. Tried to create some things that I wanted to make sure we saw. Two minutes situation, red zone offense series, two-point plays situations, and then you know, just went out and played ball. Tried to take the situations when they came up. Thought our guys competed, Jordan did an outstanding job today in his work. Johnny (Wilson), Keon (Coleman), Jaheim (Bell), all guys that showed up with scores at some point throughout today. There were some good runs. I thought the defensive line was impactful in creating some pressure on the quarterback. Saw guys flying around, there were a few missed tackles that we got to we got to clean up but you know, we created a takeaway or two, something we want to do. Greedy Vance got an interception which was a very good play on his behalf. All in all, a really good work day for us.

"And our guys have competed hard through 15 practices and we still have kind of a modified day that's going to show up on Wednesday as we continue to work on establishing what it’s gonna look like as we get into our LSU prep but I think this film and just the way our guys competed is really going to help and put some guys in position to be able to help us and emerge in bigger roles. Like I told the team, there's guys that have played a lot of football, and you got to work and you got to go get better to have a spot and I really like our depth, I like the competitiveness within each room. But you know, as we're getting closer and every day counts, every rep counts. Get a couple of days off, let our bodies heal up a little bit. And like I said, our guys have been pushing at a very high level. So tomorrow, we'll be off. We're going to be doing meetings on Tuesday, and then we'll come back to work there on Wednesday as we prep to get into game week there that following Sunday. All in all, really pleased with the guys. No major injuries that showed up today, which is something that you know second scrimmage, you’re always concerned I guess about. But I thought our guys went and played you know, Jared (Verse) was impactful early. You know, I thought Tatum Bethune, he’s been limited a little bit, he really flew around and you see his presence back there. Kalen Deloach, I thought did some good things. Definitely fun seeing guys fly around."

On the offensive line through 15 practices and especially today, how do you feel about that group that you feel like is emerging as your first five up?

"I feel really good. And you mentioned the first five up, I think we have eight guys that have put themselves in a position that I think these guys, we can go win with and you know, there's still some moving pieces. There's still some things that that we're gonna we're gonna look at. I feel like there's a couple of guys below that that can play themselves up into expanding that group. Especially early on today, I thought that group was really good. We limited some guys, Maurice (Smith) didn't get a ton of work today. Him and Casey (Roddick) were probably the first two that we pulled after however many reps, 20 reps or so. And those guys have looked really good.

"Jeremiah Byers, love what I'm seeing from him. Rob Scott, Bless Harris, I mean it's an impressive group. And obviously we have (Dmitri Emmanuel), I could go through most of those guys, but really like the way they work together, even when they're being moved in different positions because that's part of the game. Darius Washington, I think he's playing his best ball since he’s been here and he played some center today, obviously, we all know the versatility he brings. I thought he did a really nice job."

Is it kind of fun when you see like the top 22 or 25 or 30 guys get out there and get a clearer picture of what it might look like on Sept. 3?

"That was one of the things that was important about today. To see that first offense go out and see different guys play with and play off of each other and the ways that we can utilize different skill sets, talents. I feel like we have a really good two-deep that can play on both sides of the ball. There's not a position right now that I’m overly concerned with. There might be some positions, we get a couple of injuries or a couple of guys down, that could be thin quickly. But I love the competitiveness and then seeing how not necessarily just an 11 that go out there but to see within the course of a series where you have 16-18 guys that might find a way in different personnel groupings or whatever the situation calls for or just base substitutions and the way our guys are pushing with that. I thought our tempo was better today but something we still have to improve. It's going to be a critical factor here these next two weeks is be able to play faster. And I'm not just talking about offense. It’s defense, everybody involved in the efficiency of our communication, and we're trying to create those challenging elements. But it's good to see them out there and all working together."

What impact do you see the A-game of Johnny (Wilson), Keon (Coleman), and Jaheim (Bell) will have on your offense this year?

"I think the experience that those guys bring, the playmaking ability that they bring, the physicality that they bring because it's not just you can talk about guys catching the ball, but I mean just they're all big, strong, you know, determined blockers which does great things for the run game. It allows us to maintain great balance and hopefully creating more one-on-one opportunities for guys there on the edge, but I think it's a really good group and it's something exciting. Destyn Hill had a really big catch in two-minute situation, made a big play there. Even Winston Wright got back out there today and he was a guy I wanted to see in extensive work and he had a big play, made a guy miss. You start looking at where that group can go on the perimeter, you know, the multiple tight ends, multiple receivers. We should be able to play fast, we should be able to stay fresh and we should be able to have a lot of different options of where to go with the ball depending on what we're seeing. So it still down to us and our execution and the efficiency of that. But I like the growth I'm seeing."

What do you think's been the biggest difference for the defense in creating turnovers this preseason?

"We got really good players and I think Coach Surtain has done a remarkable job of continuing to build upon the tools and the skill sets that they have and playing the ball. We want guys that are playmakers back there. And I think we've got a good group of that but then you also when you have a defensive front that can create pressure, make things uncomfortable for the offense and the quarterback, Coach Fuller does a great job with variations of looks and schemes and all that works together in allowing more opportunities to take the ball away. And we want it to be a point of emphasis. We want that to be something that this defense is known for. Whether it’s creating a takeaway or forcing a three-and-out, both can get the ball back to the offense as quick as possible. So those are things that we’re really tied into and I know our guys are working hard to be the best we can in that regard."

You spoke about Jordan having a good day. How did the other quarterbacks do and how do you view the QB2 situation after 15 practices?

"I think they all had their moments today. I think Tate (Rodemaker) has that really good fall camp. You see AJ (Duffy), Brock (Glenn). Brock is progressing at a very high level and I really like the consistency of what he’s shown but he had a couple of plays today that, you know, he's got to learn from and that’s part of being a true freshman but ultimately, for where we are right now, nobody’s gonna stop a game just because a true freshman is put themselves in position to step on the field. We all have to push. I think Tate, his overall understanding of the offense and what we want to do, we’ve seen it live in action. But all those guys are continuing to compete and today’s film will be great evaluation, but we grade everything. So we have 15 practices, two scrimmages. Like I mentioned last week, we had a couple guys live that we wanted to see with the possibility of being hit, just what it looks like. So we've got great evaluation in all those areas and definitely excited about about that quarterback room. It's a talented room and it's one that I believe that we have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Jordan Travis and ultimately we’ve got guys that we can win with that are in that room with him."