Randy Shannon hits road recruiting for FSU Football

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Florida State linebackers coach Chris Marve, the Seminoles have sent a very well-known member of their staff out on the road recruiting.

Former University of Miami head coach Randy Shannon, who has been on the Seminoles' staff this year as a senior defensive analyst, was part of the FSU contingent visiting Niceville High star Azarayeh Thomas on Sunday.

As an analyst, Shannon is not permitted by NCAA rules to go on the road recruiting. But according to a source, Shannon is being considered a "countable coach" right now because Marve's status is in limbo.

