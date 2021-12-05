Randy Shannon hits road recruiting for FSU Football
With uncertainty surrounding the future of Florida State linebackers coach Chris Marve, the Seminoles have sent a very well-known member of their staff out on the road recruiting.
Former University of Miami head coach Randy Shannon, who has been on the Seminoles' staff this year as a senior defensive analyst, was part of the FSU contingent visiting Niceville High star Azarayeh Thomas on Sunday.
As an analyst, Shannon is not permitted by NCAA rules to go on the road recruiting. But according to a source, Shannon is being considered a "countable coach" right now because Marve's status is in limbo.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Marve is not on the road recruiting while he considers another position at another school, according to the source.
*ALSO SEE: Former UM coach Shannon finds right 'fit' with Norvell, Florida State
A Vanderbilt graduate, Marve came to FSU as part of head coach Mike Norvell's first staff for the 2020 season. He previously coached at Vandy and Mississippi State.
Shannon has been a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Florida, Miami and UCF, along with other schools.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council