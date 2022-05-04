Rating the Room: FSU QBs enter 2022 summer with Travis in control

With the spring semester coming to a close and the Florida State football team preparing for the start of summer workouts, it's time to take stock of each position on the Seminoles' offense and defense.

There are three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, along with one veteran walk-on. And for the first time in at least five years, the Seminoles enter the summer with no question about who will be the starting quarterback.

Deondre Francois was the last clear-cut starting QB for the Seminoles, and even he faced questions at times due to injury and off-field issues. Then there was James Blackman vs. Alex Hornibrook, then Blackman vs. the field (Jordan Travis, Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker), then Travis vs. McKenzie Milton.

Now, it is Travis' offense to run, and the only lingering questions are about his durability and the dependability of his backups.

1. Jordan Travis, R-Jr., 6-1, 201 -- For the first time since he was in high school, Travis enters an offseason as his team's unquestioned leader on offense. Travis alternated with Milton early in the 2021 season, but once he took over following an 0-4 start, the Seminoles won five of the final seven games he started. While his greatest asset is his running ability -- he already holds FSU career records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback -- Travis showed some improvement as a passer last fall and into the spring. The task for him this summer will be further refining his passing skills, while also continuing to grow into an unfamiliar leadership role. Adding strength to improve his durability is another item on the agenda.

2. Tate Rodemaker -- R-So., 6-4, 196 -- With the starting spot no longer in question, much of the attention this spring was on Rodemaker and whether he could be a dependable backup. Based on what we saw in the spring, the answer appears to be yes. He played with much more poise than we have seen in the past, he seemed to have a much firmer grasp of the offense, and he has always had a nice arm. That's not to say we believe Rodemaker could come in right now and lead the Seminoles to a bunch of victories if something happened to Travis -- that would be a stretch given FSU's question marks on the offensive line and at wide receiver -- but he has shown he can competently manage the offense. And in the age of the transfer portal, it's difficult to expect much more than that from a backup quarterback.

3. A.J. Duffy, Fr., 6-2, 223 -- Coming in as an early enrollee, Duffy quickly showed why Mike Norvell and his staff were so high on him during the recruiting process. The former four-star prospect has a strong arm with nice hand talent, and he also brings the added dimensions of size and speed. If things break down, he certainly has the physical tools to make something positive happen. At the same time, it's a lot to ask of a freshman signal-caller to pick up a full college offense in one spring, and that's what the Seminoles did with Duffy. As the month of practices wore on, it was apparent at times that the freshman's mind was swimming as he tried to process information in the pocket. More often than not, he had to revert to making something happen with his legs. But when Duffy felt comfortable and confident in what he was doing, there was no question the talent was there. This summer will be huge for him in the meeting room and also during player-run practices.

4. Gino English, R-So., 6-1, 194 -- Though he is a walk-on and not quite as gifted physically as the three players above him, English is now entering his fourth year in the program. And he has shown in numerous practices and scrimmages that he can make plays. While most of his action comes against the third-team defense, English is likely as good as you could hope for in a walk-on quarterback at this level.