The landscape can change rather quickly in college football recruiting, and that was readily apparent the last few days when it came to Florida State's efforts at the running back position.

Just last week, there were concerns that the Seminoles might strike out on several of their top options at that position. Then after a great turnout at their annual Saturday Night Live event, the 'Noles landed a commitment from Rivals250 tailback Jalyan Knighton on Tuesday.

Shortly before Knighton announced his decision, Pinellas Park RB Lawrance Toafili decided to make a last-minute visit to FSU right before the NCAA-mandated dead period began. Toafili said this visit had a different feeling for him, and while he didn't commit on the spot, there's a sense that could be coming soon.

