Is RB Toafili closing in on decision after latest Florida State visit?
The landscape can change rather quickly in college football recruiting, and that was readily apparent the last few days when it came to Florida State's efforts at the running back position.
Just last week, there were concerns that the Seminoles might strike out on several of their top options at that position. Then after a great turnout at their annual Saturday Night Live event, the 'Noles landed a commitment from Rivals250 tailback Jalyan Knighton on Tuesday.
Shortly before Knighton announced his decision, Pinellas Park RB Lawrance Toafili decided to make a last-minute visit to FSU right before the NCAA-mandated dead period began. Toafili said this visit had a different feeling for him, and while he didn't commit on the spot, there's a sense that could be coming soon.
***Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***
Even as he has talked with other programs during the recruiting process, three-star tailback Lawrance Toafili has always made it clear that Florida State was his dream school.
On Tuesday, Toafili was decked out in Seminole gear from head to toe during his visit to the FSU campus.
"It was a great visit," Toafili said. "This time, it was very in-depth with Coach Briles (FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles). Showed me how the offense works and how I would fit in and everything about it. That gave me a better understanding of how I would fit. They like to get running backs in space, and that's my strength."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news