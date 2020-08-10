Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.

(Offered on 8/8) - DBs coach Marcus Woodson extended offer

The Skinny on FSU offering DE Gabriel Harris

This is one you can consider a local offer since it's a player at Thomas County Central, which sits just about 40 minutes north of Tallahassee in Thomasville, Ga. Gabriel Harris tells me he grew up on FSU football and liked the team as a fan. So the impressive edge rusher is very familiar with Tallahassee and what FSU offers as a university. Georgia and Kentucky are two other schools to know here, as they also offered early in the process.

I don't think there is a set leader yet in this one, but I would say FSU made a strong impression. He also has a previous relationship with Marcus Woodson from when the DBs coach was at Auburn.