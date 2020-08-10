Recruiting: Breaking down FSU Football's offers this week (8/10)
Along with preseason camp opening up, the Florida State football staff also extended several offers for the future this past week.
Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.
(Offered on 8/8) - DBs coach Marcus Woodson extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering DE Gabriel Harris
This is one you can consider a local offer since it's a player at Thomas County Central, which sits just about 40 minutes north of Tallahassee in Thomasville, Ga. Gabriel Harris tells me he grew up on FSU football and liked the team as a fan. So the impressive edge rusher is very familiar with Tallahassee and what FSU offers as a university. Georgia and Kentucky are two other schools to know here, as they also offered early in the process.
I don't think there is a set leader yet in this one, but I would say FSU made a strong impression. He also has a previous relationship with Marcus Woodson from when the DBs coach was at Auburn.
(Offered on 8/6) - DEs coach John Papuchis extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering LB/DE Cyrus Moss
Although he's listed as an outside linebacker by Rivals, I hear FSU likes Cyrus Moss as a defensive end. He is a prospect that has garnered a lot of attention with 23 offers. Some of the main schools I hear that are very much in the mix are Oklahoma, Michigan State, Georgia and Texas A&M. Although Moss has declined to name a leader, I would say early on that Oklahoma has been the team most talked about. He made it clear he wants to take visits, and FSU is a place he wants to check out.
In addition, I've heard Moss had been talking with FSU before the offer was extended. The main coaches involved here for FSU look to be defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and DEs coach John Papuchis.
