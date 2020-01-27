Recruiting Flip! Offensive tackle switches from Ole Miss to Florida State
Florida State has already signed four offensive linemen in the 2020 recruiting class and added graduate transfer Devontay Taylor from FIU. However, the Seminoles are far from done recruiting what is probably the No. 1 position of need.
On Monday, FSU added another offensive linemen to its list with the commitment of three-star prospect Robert Scott.
I am committing to Florida State University.🍢#FSU #Seminoles #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/XXRKqNQYy1— Robert Scott🎒🏈 (@robertscottOL) January 27, 2020
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound tackle was heavily recruited by Mike Norvell at Memphis but ended up committing to Ole Miss last summer. He didn't sign during the early period and began to look at other schools including Arkansas, Kansas State and Mississippi State. Once Norvell took the FSU job, Scott began to show interest in the Seminoles.
Instant Analysis: What the commitment means
A recent visit to Tallahassee convinced the No. 3 rated prospect in Arkansas to switch his commitment.
He is the Seminoles' 21st commitment for the 2020 class.
