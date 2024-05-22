Offers continue to fly out from the Florida State coaching staff on the recruiting trail, as the Seminoles have offered multiple 2026 prospects on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Littleton (Colo.) Heritage TE Camden Jensen, North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep OT Immanuel Iheanacho, Richmond (Va.) Huguenot LB Markel Dabney, and Mount Olive (N.C.) North Duplin DT Trashawn Ruffin received offers from the Seminoles.

A Rivals250 member for the 2026 class, Jensen is ranked as the 178th-best prospect in the 2026 class and is also considered to be the 10th-best tight end in the country, according to Rivals. Jensen holds 17 offers with the addition of his offer from FSU and also holds offers from Colorado, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Nebraska among others. Jensen is coming off a sophomore year where he caught 19 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns.



A three-star prospect, Iheanacho is the No. 4 prospect in Maryland in the 2026 class. He is also considered to be the No. 41 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals. Iheanacho holds 21 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Alabama among others.

At 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, Dabney is an unranked prospect by Rivals, although that will most definitely change as he holds 18 offers from the around the country. Florida State was the latest school to offer Dabney but he also holds offers from Arizona, Duke, Boston College, Miami, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Penn State. Dabney is coming off a sophomore year where he totaled 28 tackles and three tackles for loss in just five games according to MaxPreps. He was also credited with three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and an interception in those five games. Dabney also saw time at running back and tight end, scoring four combined touchdowns offensively.