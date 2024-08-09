The Florida State football team may be in the middle of fall camp as they prepare for the 2024 season, but Mike Norvell and his staff are still finding time to recruit and offer prospects for the classes of 2026 through 2028. The staff has extended a number of offers since the start of August.

Here is a recap of the prospects FSU has offered over the last two weeks.

2026 offers

Elee is a Rivals Top 100 prospect who FSU offered earlier this week. However, the Seminoles will have to make up some ground if they intend to be a serious contender for Elee. On the same day he was offered by the Seminoles he announced he had narrowed his focus down to five schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.

Guiles camped with FSU in June and was offered by the Seminoles last week. He currently holds over a dozen offers that includes Clemson, South Carolina, UNC, NC State, Virginia Tech and Georgia.

Jensen was offered by FSU on Thursday. He also has offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Wisconsin. The Seminoles may get some help from one of Jensen's high school teammates in recruiting the rising junior. Jensen attends the same high school as FSU 2025 TE commit Chase Loftin.

2027 offers

Haviland participated in FSU's Elite Camp at the end of July and was offered by the Seminoles last week. He also picked up offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Tennessee on the same day. Cincinnati was the first FBS school to offer Haviland.

Haywood was offered shortly after participating in FSU's Elite Camp at the end of July. It is his only known FBS offer to-date. He also camped at LSU earlier this summer.

Thomas was offered by FSU last week as well after participating in the Seminoles' Elite Camp in July. It his Thomas' only FBS offer at this time.

2028 offers