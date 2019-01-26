It's the next-to-last recruiting weekend before National Signing Day 2019, and Florida State has a full house on hand with 11 prospects making their official visits.

Our Michael Langston already has a rundown of how things are going with several of the prospects, what the players and their families have been doing during the visit and more. It's all right here in his Recruiting Mini-Mill on the Premium Recruiting Board.

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, start your Free Trial today to get the latest recruiting info as Signing Day approaches.