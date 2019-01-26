Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-26 18:37:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Mini-Mill: Updates from FSU's weekend official visits

Michael Langston • Warchant.com
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Don't miss out on any of our great FSU athletics coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Ne3xq6hsyh6helj8sake
Defensive lineman Charles Moore
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It's the next-to-last recruiting weekend before National Signing Day 2019, and Florida State has a full house on hand with 11 prospects making their official visits.

Our Michael Langston already has a rundown of how things are going with several of the prospects, what the players and their families have been doing during the visit and more. It's all right here in his Recruiting Mini-Mill on the Premium Recruiting Board.

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, start your Free Trial today to get the latest recruiting info as Signing Day approaches.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}