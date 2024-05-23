The Florida State coaching staff extended offers to multiple 2026 prospects while on the road on Wednesday and Thursday. Rolesville (NC.) defensive end Zavion Griffin-Hayes, Clayton (N.C.) defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil and Willis (Texas) offensive guard Day'jon Moore all picked up offers.

Advertisement

A three-star prospect in the 2026 class, Griffin-Haynes is ranked as the No. 13 prospect in North Carolina and is also considered to be the No. 17 defensive end in the country for that cycle by Rivals. At 6-6 and 220 pounds, Griffin-Haynes holds 17 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Miami, Penn State, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and N.C. State among others. Griffin-Haynes is coming off a sophomore season where he totaled 28 tackles and four tackles for loss according to MaxPreps. He is also credited with a half sack and eight QB hurries. He also plays basketball for the Rolesville Rams.

At 6-3 and 260 pounds, Stancil has acquired eight Division I offers, including three offers in the last month. In addition to his offer from Florida State, Stancil also holds offers from Wake Forest, NC State, Temple, Troy, Appalachian State, Arkansas State and Liberty. He is currently unranked by Rivals. Stancil is coming off a sophomore season where he had 39 tackles, averaged 3.3 tackle for loss per game, had five sacks and an interception. He also forced a fumble.