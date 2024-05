With the Florida State coaching staff on the road recruiting during the NCAA Contact Period we have seen almost a dozen offers go out over the last several days. The latest prospects to be offered by the Seminoles are 2026 running backs Davian Groce and Javian Osborn . Both are four-star prospects from Texas.

Groce is a teammate of 2026 tight end prospect Ryder Mix, who was also offered by FSU. The rising senior has also recently picked up offers from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ole Miss.

As a sophomore Groce led his team in rushing with 935 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on 121 attempts. He also caught 45 passes for 851 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Please click on the link below to view Groce's HUDL highlights.

Davian Groce - Hudl