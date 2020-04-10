For the next few weeks, we will take a look back at the Seminoles' past recruiting classes, explore which ones met, exceeded or fell short of expectations. We also will dig deep into how the signees' careers played out both at Florida State and into the pros.

For the second straight year, Florida State in 2005 reeled in a consensus top-five recruiting class, which Rivals.com ranked No. 2 at the time. The group of 23 signees, featured three five-star prospects and nine Rivals100 members.

