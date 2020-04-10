Recruiting Retrospective: Florida State's Football Signing Class of 2005
For the next few weeks, we will take a look back at the Seminoles' past recruiting classes, explore which ones met, exceeded or fell short of expectations. We also will dig deep into how the signees' careers played out both at Florida State and into the pros.
For the second straight year, Florida State in 2005 reeled in a consensus top-five recruiting class, which Rivals.com ranked No. 2 at the time. The group of 23 signees, featured three five-star prospects and nine Rivals100 members.
Florida State's 2005 Football Recruiting Class
Class Ranking: No. 2 (Rivals) / Number of signees: 23
Four-year win-loss record: 31-21 / ACC Championships: 1 (2005)
First-Team All-Americans*: 1 (Graham Gano 2008)
* Includes first-team All-Americans listed by major outlets (ESPN, AP, Camp, FWAA, AFCA)
In addition to being a highly rated class overall, the group of 23 was considered incredibly balanced. In fact, at the time, Rivals.com ranked FSU's running backs No. 1 overall, receivers No. 3, running backs No. 3, defensive tackles No. 3, linebackers No. 2, defensive ends No. 7 and defensive backs No. 4.
Despite the lofty ranking, star power and balance, the class again fell well short of expectations. Rivals.com listed this group, along with the 2004 and 2006 classes, as one of the top five most disappointing recruiting classes of the decade. This downgrade was in large part due to the two top signees -- Fred Rouse and Callahan Bright -- flaming out.
