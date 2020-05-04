Jimbo Fisher and his staff did a tremendous job of rebuilding the talent base through recruiting in 2010 and 2011. There were fewer scholarships available in 2012, but the staff made the most of the 19 signees that joined the program that year. That was especially the case at a couple of key positions.

With EJ Manuel slated to move on after the 2012 season, there was a need to fill the quarterback spot with an elite prospect who could run Fisher's offense. The Seminoles hit an absolute home run, landing the nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect, Jameis Winston. The additions of the No. 2-rated defensive tackle and No. 1 defensive end also gave the program some much-needed punch on the defensive line.

In this recruiting retrospective, we explore which signees from the 2012 class met, exceeded or fell short of expectations. We also dig into how their careers played out both at FSU and into the pros.

