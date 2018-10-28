Warchant.com

Now getting started I will talk about Athlete Quavaris Crouch. I think FSU did a superb job with him this weekend. Really knocked it out of the park with the relationship with the Grandmother. Everything was basically perfect. I'm told Crouch was very impressed with the academics, the vibe he got around the players is the strongest he has out of any visit he's gone on.

But with all that said this game is just too much to overcome. Consequences of the game hurt really bad IMO based on the people I spoke with. Adam Friedman is going to get up with Crouch tomorrow though. FSU side feels they did everything, but I don't think it will be enough. My forecast, which has already been made is Clemson. Closer to home for Grandmother and the product on the field matters to a kid like Crouch.

Next, moving onto the unofficial visitors as I've stated I will update Thomas, Davis tomorrow. Even doing this for over 17 years you are surprised at the reactions of recruits. Even I get caught up on how bad I think it could be for recruiting and it's not quite as bad.

Two cases in point are FSU commits QB Sam Howell, DB Akeem Dent. I think both, if you read between the lines....

FULL RUMOR MILL FOR WARCHANT SUBSCRIBERS

Not a subscriber? Get in on our exclusive recruiting coverage with a 30-day Free Trial