Recruiting Rumor Mill: Early vibes from Under Armour week

Warchant Staff
Staff

Should FSU be concerned about DB commit Travis Jay's status?

After wrapping up the Media Day and check-in portion of Under Armour All-America Game week, our Michael Langston breaks down what he's hearing on several of Florida State's top targets.

Included in this update are nuggets on DB Travis Jay, DB Akeem Dent, WR Arjei Henderson, WR Jonathan Mingo, DT Jaquaze Sorrells and several others.

{{ article.author_name }}