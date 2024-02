In our latest edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In videocast we sit down to talk with four-star safety prospect Drake Stubbs from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin. Stubbs talks about his relationships with FSU, coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain.

He also tells the Osceola that he has already decided on a few of the schools he will take official visits to this summer or fall. The rising senior also talks about whether this is just a recruiting battle between Florida State or Florida. Stubbs also tells us what other schools he plans to visit unofficially this spring.

Other talking points include the recruiting process, who will help him make the decision and Stubbs shares a little about his family and interest outside of football.