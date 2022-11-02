News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-02 05:35:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Reeling Them In: Can FSU land Cedric Baxter, DJ Chester?

Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein joins host Pat Burnham in the latest edition of our Reeling Them In Recruiting Report to talk about FSU's efforts on the recruiting front.

Our talking points in this episode include Florida State's chances of landing 2023 RB prospect Cedric Baxter Jr, who is committed to Texas, after his official visit to Tallahassee this past weekend. Aand do the Seminoles have a shot at flipping back offensive guard prospect Rod Kearney who decommitted from FSU after his official visit two weeks ago.

Fish also talks about FSU's chances of landing 2023 OL prospect DJ Chester, who will announce his commitment later this week. The guys also discuss a few 2023 prospects: WR Edwin Joseph, RB Mike Mitchell, CB Damari Brown, OL Chris Otto, OL Keyshawn Blackstock, DE Rueben Bain and QB Emory Williams.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}