Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein joins host Pat Burnham in the latest edition of our Reeling Them In Recruiting Report to talk about FSU's efforts on the recruiting front.

Our talking points in this episode include Florida State's chances of landing 2023 RB prospect Cedric Baxter Jr, who is committed to Texas, after his official visit to Tallahassee this past weekend. Aand do the Seminoles have a shot at flipping back offensive guard prospect Rod Kearney who decommitted from FSU after his official visit two weeks ago.

Fish also talks about FSU's chances of landing 2023 OL prospect DJ Chester, who will announce his commitment later this week. The guys also discuss a few 2023 prospects: WR Edwin Joseph, RB Mike Mitchell, CB Damari Brown, OL Chris Otto, OL Keyshawn Blackstock, DE Rueben Bain and QB Emory Williams.