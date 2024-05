In the latest edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In recruiting report, host Pat Burnham is joined by Recruiting Analyst Charle Fishbein to talk about the latest on Florida State football's recruiting efforts.

Talking points include Onis Konanbanny's official visit with the Seminoles this weekend, Pat's Futurecast for LB Tavion Wallace, who leads for Trey Brown and updates on where some of FSU's top targets for its 2025 are taking official visits to this weekend including Javion Hilson, Solomon Thomas, Myron Charles, Max Buchanan and Rowan Byrne.

Thanks to our show's sponsors: Alumni Hall, Seminoles2Ireland.com and Dan Mowrey's law firm, Mowrey Law.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters