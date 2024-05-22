In the latest edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In recruiting podcast and YouTube show host Pat Burnham sits down for a conversation with four-star offensive line prospect Rowan Byrne.

Talking points include how Byrne ended up on the Seminoles' radar from Iona Prep in New Rochelle, N.Y., and his recent visit to Florida State for an unofficial visit in April. Byrne also talks about his relationship with head Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. The rising senior also talks about what stands out about each school he is currently scheduled to take official visits to — FSU, Clemson, Michigan State and Penn State — as well as some other schools that could be in the mix. The guys also talk about Byrne's hobbies off the field and his 5,000-calorie per day diet.