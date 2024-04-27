In this edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In recruiting report Pat Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle talk about the latest developments on the recruiting front for Florida State including breaking down the commitment of 2026 four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters to the Seminoles.

We have updates on 2025 prospects Zion Grady, Naeshaun Montgomery, Tavion Wallace Bryon Louis, Antwann Hill and Ousmane Kromah among others. Other talking points include who was on-campus for the Spring Showcase, FSU and the NCAA Transfer Portal, observations from the Rivals Elite Camp in Atlanta and some thoughts on the Florida State football team now that spring practice as concluded.

