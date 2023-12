In this addition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In recruiting videocast/podcast, host Pat Burnham sits down with 2025 offensive line prospect Max Buchanan to talk about the latest happening in his recruiting process.

The 6-foot-4, 281-pound Buchanan updates on his in-school visit with FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins, what head coach Mike Norvell had to say to him after the Seminoles head coach watched him play earlier this year, his relationship with both coaches, the leaders in his recruitment and his timeline for making a decision on which school he will commit to.

Buchanan holds offers from a host of schools including Florida State, Clemson, LSU, Miami, Auburn, Penn State and UCF.