Former five-star WR Hykeem Williams enters transfer portal

Florida State's WR depth has taken another blow via the transfer portal.

Junior wide receiver Hykeem Williams has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

The junior wide receiver enters the portal with three years to play two. Williams appeared in 17 games in his time at Florida State but consistently battled injuries throughout his career, including this spring.

He caught 21 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons.

Williams was a five-star prospect in Mike Norvell's 2023 recruiting class - the first five star that Florida State had signed in five cycles at that point. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan product was considered the No. 5 wide receiver in the class and the No. 26 ranked prospect nationally.

He is the fourth FSU player to enter the transfer portal, joining offensive lineman Jaylen Early, quarterback Trever Jackson and receiver Jordan Scott.

