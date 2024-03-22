Although not yet official, it would appear that the Florida State men's basketball team is about to have its first transfer portal departure of the offseason.

On3 reported Friday morning that sophomore forward De'Ante Green is expected to enter the transfer portal and leave the Seminoles.

Green, a three-star prospect in the 2023 class out of Asheville (N.C.) Christian Academy, started 20 straight games in the middle of this past season for the Seminoles. He scored double-digit points in four straight games early in the season vs. UNLV, Colorado, Georgia and North Carolina.

However, that hot scoring streak didn't keep going as he finished the season averaging 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds over 9.8 minutes per game and was out of the starting lineup for the final six games of the season.

