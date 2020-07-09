Reshaping the Roster: How different does FSU's defense look in 2020?
Now that the dust seems to have settled on all the roster moves of the offseason -- and it was a very busy offseason -- it's time to take a detailed look at what the Florida State football team looks like on offense and defense in 2020.
We started earlier this week with the offense. Next up is the defense, where the Seminoles bring in a slew of impressive transfers and freshmen to join an already experienced unit. Of the 23 players who recorded more than 10 tackles last season, 18 are returning this fall.
At each position, we'll break down who arrived, who returned and who left, and then determine the overall net result.
Defensive end
Who arrived:
Josh Griffis -- Three-star recruit and nation's No. 30 weakside defensive end; enrolled in January, took part in winter and spring workouts and is expected to compete for playing time on special teams and defense.
TJ Davis -- Three-star defensive end; expected to compete for playing time on special teams or be a redshirt candidate.
Deonte Williams -- Grad transfer from Baylor; missed more than a season with arm injury but is expected to factor into DE rotation. (Has not been added to official FSU roster yet.)
Who stayed:
Janarius Robinson -- Fifth-year senior who has started for most of past two seasons; was team's most productive defensive lineman in 2019, recording 48 tackles and 9 TFLs.
Joshua Kaindoh -- Fourth-year junior who missed most of last season with leg injury; former five-star recruit who has yet to blossom in college but should compete for starting job.
Derrick McLendon II -- Former four-star recruit who played in four games and redshirted last fall; should factor into DE rotation.
Quashon Fuller -- Former four-star recruit who played briefly in one game and redshirted in 2019; should compete for playing time.
Jamarcus Chatman -- Redshirt sophomore who appeared in four games last fall but produced no statistics; expected to compete for playing time.
Curtis Fann Jr. -- Former four-star prospect who redshirted in 2019; expected to compete for playing time on special teams and defense.
Who left:
Malcolm Lamar -- Played in four games last season as a redshirt freshman; transferred to FAU following the season.
Net result:
This group returns essentially intact from last season and brings in a trio of promising newcomers. With FSU expected to play more four-man fronts this season, the pressure will be on Kaindoh to live up to his billing as a five-star recruit. Several underclassmen will provide depth to the rotation, but there isn't another obvious starting candidate should things not work out with him. This position likely will be the biggest question mark on defense heading into 2020.
Defensive tackle
Who arrived:
Fabien Lovett -- Redshirt sophomore who started 13 of 15 games at Mississippi State; expected to receive immediate eligibility and factor into DT rotation.
Jarrett Jackson -- Redshirt sophomore who played in 10 games as true freshman at Louisville in 2018; participated in spring drills, is expected to factor into DT rotation.
Who stayed:
Marvin Wilson -- Has started most of past two seasons and will be preseason All-American in 2020; nearly left for NFL but returned for senior campaign.
Cory Durden -- Redshirt junior who started 12 games last fall and tied Wilson for team high with five sacks; also considered leaving for NFL before deciding to return.
Robert Cooper -- Junior who started 13 games in 2019 and recorded 40 tackles with 5 TFLs; will likely compete with Durden for starting job as defense returns to 4-3 front.
Dennis Briggs -- Redshirt sophomore who has made transition from defensive end to tackle; played in 13 games last fall and started two, recording 28 tackles.
Tru Thompson -- Played in 12 games and made one start as a true freshman; recorded 15 tackles in 2019 and will factor into DT rotation.
Malcolm Ray -- Former three-star recruit who redshirted in 2019; expected to compete for playing time on defense and special teams.
Who left:
Cedric Wood -- Struggled with hand injury for much of his career and was medically disqualified earlier this year. Did play in 12 games last fall, recording 27 tackles.
Net result:
With nearly every player returning and two Division-I transfers joining the mix, this could be the most talented and deepest position group on the team. The top three players in the rotation -- Wilson, Durden and Cooper -- also should be able to stay fresher with the move back to a four-man front.
