At each position, we'll break down who arrived, who returned and who left, and then determine the overall net result.

We started earlier this week with the offense. Next up is the defense, where the Seminoles bring in a slew of impressive transfers and freshmen to join an already experienced unit. Of the 23 players who recorded more than 10 tackles last season, 18 are returning this fall.

Now that the dust seems to have settled on all the roster moves of the offseason -- and it was a very busy offseason -- it's time to take a detailed look at what the Florida State football team looks like on offense and defense in 2020.

Who arrived:

Josh Griffis -- Three-star recruit and nation's No. 30 weakside defensive end; enrolled in January, took part in winter and spring workouts and is expected to compete for playing time on special teams and defense.

TJ Davis -- Three-star defensive end; expected to compete for playing time on special teams or be a redshirt candidate.

Deonte Williams -- Grad transfer from Baylor; missed more than a season with arm injury but is expected to factor into DE rotation. (Has not been added to official FSU roster yet.)

Who stayed:

Janarius Robinson -- Fifth-year senior who has started for most of past two seasons; was team's most productive defensive lineman in 2019, recording 48 tackles and 9 TFLs.

Joshua Kaindoh -- Fourth-year junior who missed most of last season with leg injury; former five-star recruit who has yet to blossom in college but should compete for starting job.

Derrick McLendon II -- Former four-star recruit who played in four games and redshirted last fall; should factor into DE rotation.

Quashon Fuller -- Former four-star recruit who played briefly in one game and redshirted in 2019; should compete for playing time.

Jamarcus Chatman -- Redshirt sophomore who appeared in four games last fall but produced no statistics; expected to compete for playing time.

Curtis Fann Jr. -- Former four-star prospect who redshirted in 2019; expected to compete for playing time on special teams and defense.

Who left:

Malcolm Lamar -- Played in four games last season as a redshirt freshman; transferred to FAU following the season.

Net result:

This group returns essentially intact from last season and brings in a trio of promising newcomers. With FSU expected to play more four-man fronts this season, the pressure will be on Kaindoh to live up to his billing as a five-star recruit. Several underclassmen will provide depth to the rotation, but there isn't another obvious starting candidate should things not work out with him. This position likely will be the biggest question mark on defense heading into 2020.