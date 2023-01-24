Rising Spear announces partnership with Seminole Sports Network, Learfield
Another Florida State name, image and likeness collective has announced an official partnership with FSU through the Seminole Sports Network and Learfield.
Rising Spear announced Tuesday that it has become an official partner of FSU Athletics, joining The Battle's End on this front.
"It's been said you get the best effort from others not by lighting a fire beneath them, but by building a fire within. It's time to build our fire," FSU basketball coaches Brooke Wyckoff and Leonard Hamilton and players Ta'Niya Latson and Matthew Cleveland said in a video message on FSU's Twitter account announcing the partnership. "Sparked by innovators, fueled by purpose, spreading a spirit of excellence, this fire doesn't just exist. It's ignited. Ignited by investment that comes from all of us. We are that fire.
"The fire that brings light to our city, our community and the future. Together, we are the movement responsible for carrying the torch of the Seminole legacy. Your commitment to Rising Spear, to us and to upholding the call of the fire within each of us makes this possible. Invest to ignite."
While The Battle's End has a football focus with only a few FSU athletes signed from other sports, Rising Spear boasts a roster of over 200 FSU athletes signed across all sports the university carries.
Here's the press release on the announcement from Rising Spear:
"On behalf of the founders and executive board of Rising Spear, we are elated to officially become a proud partner of Florida State Athletics through our partnership with Learfield and The Seminole Sports Network.
"Rising Spear will soon become synonymous with the standard of excellence set forth by the entire athletic department and Seminole Boosters - alignment and daily communication have enabled our brand recognition to grow and serve more student-athletes.
"Our organization has amassed over 1800 donors who have empowered us to execute over 200 NIL deals representative of 10 sports including 100 percent of the “NIL eligible” Men’s and Women’s basketball scholarship players (internationals not under contract yet).
"We have expanded our organization to include 2 additional staff members and 6 highly qualified interns with backgrounds in either Sports Management or Finance. Working closely with GM Caleb Swann (and his team), we will actively seek NIL activation and sponsorship opportunities with all existing corporate partners of our institution.