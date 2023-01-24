Another Florida State name, image and likeness collective has announced an official partnership with FSU through the Seminole Sports Network and Learfield.

Rising Spear announced Tuesday that it has become an official partner of FSU Athletics, joining The Battle's End on this front.

"It's been said you get the best effort from others not by lighting a fire beneath them, but by building a fire within. It's time to build our fire," FSU basketball coaches Brooke Wyckoff and Leonard Hamilton and players Ta'Niya Latson and Matthew Cleveland said in a video message on FSU's Twitter account announcing the partnership. "Sparked by innovators, fueled by purpose, spreading a spirit of excellence, this fire doesn't just exist. It's ignited. Ignited by investment that comes from all of us. We are that fire.

"The fire that brings light to our city, our community and the future. Together, we are the movement responsible for carrying the torch of the Seminole legacy. Your commitment to Rising Spear, to us and to upholding the call of the fire within each of us makes this possible. Invest to ignite."