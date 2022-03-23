Rivals analysts make their picks on 4-star RB Smothers: Is he FSU bound?

While Florida State and other college football teams are focused on spring football, some of the nation's brightest high school stars are busy attending events like the Rivals Camp Series, which is taking place in cities across the country. Four-star North Carolina running back Daylan Smothers participated in the Rivals Charlotte camp this past weekend, and he gave indications that the Seminoles are trending in a very positive direction in his recruitment. Smothers maintained FSU is a "frontrunner" in his pecking order, and he told Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney that he believes in the direction of the program under third-year head coach Mike Norvell. “You see what he is trying to do,” Smothers said. “He has a goal, and he just needs players to get them back to how they were. I definitely feel him on the change, and they’ve been a frontrunner in my recruitment." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

FSU looks to be in prime position for Rivals250 running back Daylan Smothers. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Smothers visited FSU on March 5 and expressed similar sentiments during his trip to Tallahassee. At the time, he proclaimed the Seminoles were a "top school" for his services. The other schools often mentioned in the thick of the race for Smothers are Alabama, N.C. State and Penn State. He also has mentioned Michigan and Michigan State, and he told Rivals that his mother would like him to consider HBCU programs as well. While Smothers hasn't said how close he is to making a commitment, four of Rivals' national recruiting experts took turns Wednesday giving their opinions on where they think the Rivals250 running back will end up signing. Gorney and national recruiting analyst Eric Lammers said they both believe Smothers will be part of FSU's 2023 signing class. Rivals national recruiting analyst/rankings director Adam Friedman and national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright, meanwhile, said they think N.C. State will edge out the Seminoles. Here are their comments and predictions: