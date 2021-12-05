Rivals100 DB Azareyeh Thomas talks Norvell in-home, new plan to visit FSU

On Sunday, Thomas and his family welcomed FSU head coach Mike Norvell and some of the Seminoles' defensive staff into their Niceville home for an in-home visit. Once it was over, the Rivals100 DB spoke with Warchant about the visit, his plans to take a trip to Tallahassee next week and his decision-making process.

And the Florida State Seminoles are doing everything they can to make a late surge in his recruitment.

With some of the schools he has strongly considered experiencing coaching changes and uncertainty, four-star Niceville defensive back Azareyeh Thomas is spending a lot of time mulling over his options.

Among the assistant coaches traveling to Niceville with Norvell were defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

"I think he brought a few other assistants. It was a great time," Thomas said. "It was a big deal for me bringing their whole staff and showing me how important I am. That is going to leave a lasting impression on me."

Thomas also went into detail about the message he heard from Norvell and what other things were talked about during the visit.

"Coach Norvell basically said how they have a plan to get the best person on and off the field out of me," the four-star prospect said. "Throughout my time, it will be uncomfortable at times. He was very clear and straight about everything, and then how special this class can be with me in this class."

Thomas said his mother was impressed by the commitment Norvell said FSU would make to him if he signs with the Seminoles.

"Coach Norvell was like if I do come here, the pressure won't be on me but the pressure will be on them to bring the best out of me," Thomas said. "Make sure he doesn't fail me. It's his responsibility. My mom loved hearing that. My mom has always liked FSU, and she knows everything is very family-oriented and she likes that a lot about this staff."