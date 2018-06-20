And their hard work paid off for the Seminoles on Wednesday as Hunter committed to FSU during an unofficial visit to the school.

However, one team that has always been closely involved with deep ties to Hunter is Florida State -- particularly linebackers coach Raymond Woodie and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

There's already been a lot of drama surrounding the recruitment of Fort Myers Dunbar defensive end Derick Hunter , with the Rivals250 standout committing to Miami and Georgia earlier in the process.

While the commitment might be surprising to some, there have been hints about his future throughout the process. For starters, it's important to recognize that Woodie was the first college coach to offer him a scholarship -- back when Woodie was on Willie Taggart's staff at USF.

"Since the beginning, FSU has always been there with me in them being my first offer, and I knew this is where I need and I want to be,” Hunter said on Wednesday.

Hunter also has a very strong bond with Haggins.

"I love Florida State," Hunter said at FSU's Junior Day, earlier this year. "I love how I feel when I'm here. Coach Woodie, Coach Taggart offered me as a freshman, so I have a lot of comfort with everyone."

One of Hunter's teammates, Jadarius McKnight, a talented 2020 athlete, committed to Florida State at that same Junior day. Hunter becomes the 11th commitment in the 2019 class for the Seminoles.

When asked if he might change his mind again, Hunter insisted that won’t happen.

“I’m finished,” he said.

