Rivals100 Kentucky OL commit enjoys 'phenomenal' Florida State visit

"Loved the atmosphere. Being around the fans. The Warchant," Goodwin said. "It was a crazy environment. I love football and seeing the fans go crazy. I really felt the energy in the air."

Following his trip to FSU, Goodwin came away impressed with the Seminoles' home environment and crowd.

They also made progress with several players committed to other programs, including highly coveted Rivals100 offensive lineman and Kentucky pledge Kiyaunta Goodwin .

Florida State hosted a slew of top prospects over the weekend for the Seminoles' 2021 home finale win against Miami, including several current commits and a number of undecided prospects.

The Wildcat verbal commit called his FSU visit "phenomenal" and raved about his relationship with the coaching staff. And that certainly includes Seminoles offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"He's one of the realest coaches I've been around. We have such a strong connection," Goodwin said. "It was great watching him in action, and I like the way he coaches."

The talented lineman continued to discuss why the FSU staff stood out to him.

"I would say my favorite part of the weekend was talking so much with Coach Atkins. Besides, of course, the game experience overall," he said. "On the visit, we went out to dinner, spent time with the players. They were really good and felt comfortable for sure."

Now that he's had a chance to check out Tallahassee, Goodwin updated his overall thoughts on FSU.

He confirmed the 'Noles gained ground in his recruitment, despite his current commitment to Kentucky.

"I like FSU a lot. I don't have a set pecking order. When I go home, I'll break down the pros and cons on what I saw," Goodwin said. "They went up for me. It was Phenomenal."