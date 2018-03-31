"It was really awesome," Putnam said of the visit. "I wanted to get a really good visit in, watch a practice, see the campus and meet with the coaches. It was a really good visit. Everything caught my attention on this visit. The pace of practice was a very intense practice, the food was great -- loved the Honey Fried Chicken. And the atmosphere was great."



Putnam and his family arrived so early for Friday's practice that they actually beat the Seminoles' coaches to the Indoor Practice Facility. And once practice started, they paid special attention to offensive line coach Greg Frey.

"I really like his coaching methods," Putnam said. "He's a very tough coach, but at the same time he really knows what he's doing out there. He always is a coach that shows a cool demeanor ... I really liked it."

The nation's No. 5-ranked offensive guard also got a chance to speak with FSU head coach Willie Taggart multiple times on Friday.

"He was telling me they are very interested in me and they want me here," Putnam said. "I'm also very interested in them, and I'm going to come back here again in the fall for sure."