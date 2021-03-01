



With Florida State's coaching staff on an impressive recruiting run in recent weeks, we checked in with Duffy on Sunday to see where he's at with his recruitment and to get a better idea of where the Seminoles stand.

"I have a great connection with the Florida State staff," Duffy said. "I talk with Coach Dillingham the most, and then Coach Norvell the second most. Then they just added my guy Bartow (director of high school relations Ryan Bartow), who I have a great relationship with. I know all of them very well. There are very strong relationships there."

While Florida State is still recruiting a number of 2022 quarterbacks for that final spot, Duffy said the Seminoles have done a great job of making him feel wanted.

"They like me a lot, and I'm for sure a priority to them," the nation's No. 7-ranked pro-style quarterback said. "I also think I would have a chance to come in and compete as a freshman, which is unique. Especially with the situation they are going to be in where they are moving up as a program."