 Four-star QB A.J. Duffy talks Florida State football, recruiting process
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-01 08:02:16 -0600') }} football

Rivals100 QB A.J. Duffy goes in depth about FSU as decision looms

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

It's been clear for a while that Florida State wants two quarterbacks in its 2022 recruiting class. One part of the equation was settled one month ago when Arizona four-star signal-caller Nicco Marchiol announced he was committing to the Seminoles.

Now, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham are looking to finish off their QB class strong, and one of the top targets on the board is IMG Academy's A.J. Duffy. The Rivals100 quarterback originally hails from California, but he is preparing for college by finishing his high school career at the Bradenton, Fla., prep school.

Four-star QB A.J. Duffy feels like a major priority for FSU's football staff.
With Florida State's coaching staff on an impressive recruiting run in recent weeks, we checked in with Duffy on Sunday to see where he's at with his recruitment and to get a better idea of where the Seminoles stand.

"I have a great connection with the Florida State staff," Duffy said. "I talk with Coach Dillingham the most, and then Coach Norvell the second most. Then they just added my guy Bartow (director of high school relations Ryan Bartow), who I have a great relationship with. I know all of them very well. There are very strong relationships there."

While Florida State is still recruiting a number of 2022 quarterbacks for that final spot, Duffy said the Seminoles have done a great job of making him feel wanted.

"They like me a lot, and I'm for sure a priority to them," the nation's No. 7-ranked pro-style quarterback said. "I also think I would have a chance to come in and compete as a freshman, which is unique. Especially with the situation they are going to be in where they are moving up as a program."

