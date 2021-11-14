Rivals100 RB Jovantae Barnes raves about 'amazing' visit with FSU Football
The Florida State football staff continued its biggest recruiting weekend of the year on Sunday by wrapping up visits with several of the nation's top prospects.
One of the most intriguing players of the group was four-star running back Jovantae Barnes, who made the trip from Las Vegas.
Following his official visit to FSU, Barnes raved about the Seminoles’ coaching staff and was quick to compliment the environment in Tallahassee as well.
“It was amazing. I’ve been up here in June for Midnight Madness, and coming up here just sealed how I feel about this whole community,” Barnes said “I love it up here for sure.”
Barnes explained that one of the things he likes most about FSU is the honesty from the coaching staff, saying that they have been saying the same things going back to his sophomore year.
That starts with FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who is Barnes' main contact in his recruitment.
“He’s like somebody, like family up here already. I love him. He is a true and honest guy,” Barnes said. “When he says something, he means it. He actually made a trip down to Vegas and talked to my coach about me. He is sticking to his word.”
The talented four-star running back also said he likes the way the Seminoles used their crop of running backs against Miami in Saturday’s 31-28 rivalry win.
“They didn’t only rotate their running backs, they have six running backs in their roster and they used five. That says a lot,” Barnes said. “That means Coach YAC (running backs coach David Johnson) is doing his job, and he’s making sure everybody touches the ball, not just one person. And he’s making sure everybody stays healthy before they get into the league.”
