"Really, they just miss me," Kromah said was the main message of the day. "Coach (Mike) Norvell was screaming my name from across the hall — it was hilarious. It just shows that they care and it made me feel really happy."

One of the top running backs on their board, Kromah has been trying to get an unofficial visit done for the last few months but has been unable to visit until Saturday.

Florida State has been trying to get Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah back on campus for the better part of the last four months and they were finally able to get him back on campus for the spring showcase on Saturday.

The feelings appear to be mutual as the energy from Norvell and the coaching staff was something that Kromah had missed since his last visit in October.

"The energy — the energy was great. Coach Norvell is always great to be around," Kromah said. "He's very energetic, a very exciting person (to be around). But it was great getting back here, talking to Coach YAC (David Johnson) and everybody. It was very much missed. It was great to get back."

Kromah got to witness first-hand the revamped running back room during the showcase and they were used in a way that he also likes to be used.

"They don't just have their running backs running out the backfield. They have them split out in the backfield and stuff like that. And that's good for my game because I do like to be split out and catch the ball out of the backfield and stuff like that."

Despite only being able to get on campus once this spring, Kromah affirms that Florida State is still very much in the running in his recruitment. He plans to officially visit Florida State on June 7. Miami (May 31), Florida (June 14) and Georgia (June 21) also have official visits locked in as well.

"Florida State's been up there for me," Kromah said. "They were my first offer, literally first everything when it comes to this recruiting process, so they've got a special place in my heart... they're definitely top five. I can't think of a top three right now but if I was to — they would probably be there."

While he previously wanted to commit before his senior season began, Kromah has since changed his mind and will now decide sometime in the fall. With the recruiting process heating up with official visits, he simply didn't want to rush his decision.

The next time Kromah will be on campus will be for his official visit on June 7.