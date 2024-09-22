Rivals100 RB Ousmane Kromah recaps FSU visit ahead of commitment decision

"It was great being back. It was great energy — a great time ... It was fun and a great experience and it was good talking to Coach (Mike) Norvell. Coach (David Johnson) YAC, and Coach (Alex) Atkins. It was just good to be back on FSU's campus," Kromah said.

Rivals100 RB Ousmane Kromah is closing in on a decision as the Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County prospect has continued to visit his top schools through the first few weeks of the season. After two trips to Auburn and one trip to Georgia, Kromah found himself back on Florida State's campus.

Kromah took in another night game at Doak Campbell Stadium, where Florida State earned its first win of the season. The Seminoles also showed a rushing attack that looked the best it has all season. That rushing attack included a decent dosage of true freshman Kam Davis.

"It just made me happy to see my homeboy eat. We grew up with each other so it was like, 'Dang, I'm gonna be here or that's going to be me in a couple of years,' " Kromah said on Davis.

"He (Davis) wants me to go where I feel the most comfortable. I'll always respect that. He wants me to come (to FSU), of course, but he's not going to be too pushy about it."

A decision is rapidly approaching for Kromah, as he is making a commitment decision on Sept. 28. While he plans to continue taking visits after he makes a decision (including a Nov. 2 return to Florida State), Florida State got the chance to make the last impression.

"There's just great energy all the time," Kromah said. "I don't even necessarily talk to people always around me but I go out to people just walking around and stuff and they always have good things to say about FSU and the coaches."

While the wins and losses may not publicly matter, the Seminoles getting into the win column with Kromah in attendance undoubtedly goes a long way. What did the scrappy win show to Kromah?

"That no matter how (good or bad) it looks, they are going to keep working," Kromah said. "They are going to keep striving to be great and get to where they want to be."

That is a theme that has characterized Florida State's recruitment of Kromah. The Seminoles were the first team to offer him and Kromah has stated multiple times how consistent and steady the relationship between him and the coaching staff has been over the last three years. Will that be enough for Florida State to edge out Georgia and a trending Auburn?

"I'm going to be realistic," Kromah said. "I think I'm not going to know until that date. It's just that hard (of a decision). I have somewhat of an idea but I feel like it might change. Realistically, I'm not sure."

But what will be the deciding factor when he makes his decision next Saturday?

"Comfortability," Kromah said.

FSU lands commitment from four-star RB Byron Louis