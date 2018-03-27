The Florida State football staff stayed busy on the recruiting front on Tuesday as the Seminoles hosted a big-time target in Rivals100 WR Frank Ladson.

Ladson made the trip to FSU along with his South Dade High School teammates. This was his first visit to Florida State, and Ladson was quite impressed by what he saw from Tallahassee and the Seminoles.

"It was really nice getting on campus," Ladson said. "What stood out to me is putting on that FSU uniform and spending a lot of time talking with Coach T (Willie Taggart), Coach [Telly] Lockette and Coach [Davaid] Kelly."

Ladson said Taggart made it clear to him that he is very high on the Seminoles' receiver board..

"He was sharing to me what he's building here and how the offense is going to be and how I can be a part of that," Ladson said.

One of the main recruiters for the four-star prospect has been new FSU wide receivers coach David Kelly.

"It was really good. Just being around Coach Kelly, it felt good," Ladson said. "I talk with Coach Kelly and Coach Lockette every day, so it felt great getting to see them in person. They have made it clear I'm one of the top receivers for them."

Although he has certainly seen Doak Campbell Stadium on television, this was Ladson's first opportunity to see the entire Florida State campus. And he came away very impressed.

"It surprised me," Ladson said. "I didn't know FSU looked that good, you know? It was my first time being here, and the campus was really nice."

While he is being recruited by Kelly, Lockette and Taggart, the South Dade star said he has built the strongest connection with Lockette.

That's not too surprising considering Lockette previously was a prominent high school coach in South Florida.