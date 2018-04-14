Florida State’s big recruiting surge, which began with the commitment of QB Sam Howell, continued on Saturday with four new commitments.
The latest or the four is Rivals100 WR Maurice Goolsby, who announced he has committed to Florida State.
It wasn't a shock as Goolsby stated earlier this year that the ‘Noles were his leader. But several schools were still pushing hard, including Auburn, Oregon and several others.
#DoSomething #tribe19 ‼️🍢 pic.twitter.com/OWxPrsZ7Rp— Maurice Goolsby (@_magxii) April 15, 2018
Goolsby picked the Seminoles after his second visit this spring.
“Florida State is my leader," Goolsby said earlier. "They are on my mind the most. It's a brotherhood here because it's more than just about football. The family environment makes it unique. I feel like I'm here and this is what it's supposed to be."
Goolsby becomes the first receiver commitment for Willie Taggart in this class.
