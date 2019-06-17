Sarasota Riverview wide receiver Malachi Wideman already knows where he's going to college, so he didn't come to the Willie Taggart Camp this past weekend in search of an offer or more information about Florida State.

Wideman's top priorities were spending time with FSU's players and coaches in football and basketball, and also watching one of his close friends -- 2021 defensive back Charles 'Chuck' Brantley -- land his dream offer from the Seminoles.

"It's really to watch that in person and live," Wideman said. "It also tells the guys that hard work pays off, and I'm so happy for Charles. That was great because I know how much he wanted that offer."

Wideman, who is now ranked among the top 100 prospects in the country in both football and basketball, was attached at the hip with Taggart and linebackers coach Raymond Woodie -- his primary recruiter -- for much of the visit. Wideman also gave a big hug to FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans, who he's grown very close with.

If there was anything really new, it was the chance for the four-star receiver to spend time with other FSU targets and commits, including linebacker Keyshawn Greene.

"It's always special when you come back home, and that's how I feel about FSU," Wideman said. "We were talking about how we can make a movie here if we all come together and do it here, when I talked to Keyshawn Greene and Keyvone Lee."