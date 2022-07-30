Rivals250 DB CJ Heard commits to FSU at Seminole Showcase
The Florida State football staff stayed hot on the recruiting trail Saturday, adding another 2024 commitment in Rivals250 defensive back C.J. Heard.
A Georgia native who grew up a Seminole fan, Heard visited FSU multiple times this spring and currently is rated as the No. 11 safety in nation.
Heard selected FSU over Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Penn State, among others. He announced his decision Saturday afternoon on social media from FSU's campus.
Even as a young aspiring football player, Heard was locked in with the 'Noles, as he showed in this picture with FSU running back great Dalvin Cook
The Rivals250 defensive back raved about his visit to the Seminoles early in the spring. He visited in April and also took a visit to FSU back in January.
"I want to be a part of the FSU legacy and the great DBs," Heard said at the time. "The thing about the school is it's perfect for me. I love everything about it. It's hard for me to stay away from FSU. The history here."
Heard also raved about his connection with FSU head coach Mike Norvell during that trip.
"We were just recapping the spring game," Heard said, "and he was just telling me, 'I know you are a big fan of FSU. I know everybody is trying to get you to commit. I want you to be a 'Nole. Don't rush your decision, and make the decision when you think it's time. Don't rush the process. We want you to be a 'Nole.'
"This is the thing that got me: 'You are the only person that knows where home is.'"
Here's a full update on Heard raving about the Noles on his last visit.
Heard joins local three-star defensive lineman Keishan Mashburn as the 'Noles' second commit in less than a week's time. FSU also added several key four-star commits in 2023 cycle over the summer.
The talented safety becomes the sixth overall commitment for the 2024 class, joining four-stars in wideout Camdon Frier, athlete Jordan Pride, running back Kam Davis, and three-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek.
