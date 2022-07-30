Rivals250 DB CJ Heard commits to FSU at Seminole Showcase

The Florida State football staff stayed hot on the recruiting trail Saturday, adding another 2024 commitment in Rivals250 defensive back C.J. Heard.

A Georgia native who grew up a Seminole fan, Heard visited FSU multiple times this spring and currently is rated as the No. 11 safety in nation.

*ALSO SEE: New 4-star FSU DB commit CJ Heard breaks down decision

Heard selected FSU over Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Penn State, among others. He announced his decision Saturday afternoon on social media from FSU's campus.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news