Rivals250 DB Preston Ashley loved everything about his Florida State visit

The nephew of former FSU running back Rock Preston , Ashley has long considered the Seminoles since they offered him during his freshman season. While he hasn't been on campus since last summer, the communication between Ashley and the Seminoles' coaching staff has not slowed down.

It's been a minute since Rivals250 defensive back Preston Ashley has been on campus. But that doesn't mean that the Seminoles are any less of a contender for the Brandon (Miss.) High standout.

"It's been non-stop," Ashley said with a smile. "Coach (Jonathan) Rutledge being a Mississippi native, we talk all the time. Probably like three times a week. The communication has not stopped. Me and Coach (Patrick) Surtain talk a lot and Coach Norvell talk a good bit. They are heavy on me and that's what I love about it. I love FSU, I love everything they do and I love the coaches."

A lot has changed, however, since the last time Ashley was on campus. The defensive scheme has completely changed, as well as a good number of coaching staff. A big part of Ashley's return visit to Tallahassee was getting familiar with all the new digs.

Ashley left impressed with defensive coordinator Tony White and his new defense.

"They keep it 'kiss.' Keep it simple, short and sweet," Ashley explained. "I love what the secondary is doing. Coach White and I just sat down and got to talk today and I was just blown away. He's one of the only defensive coordinators that I've talked to that I've really understood because he broke it down. I definitely could see myself being in the garnet and gold. I mean, it looks great, of course — but just being in a great scheme like this and being able to make plays in the right positions, being able to roll down the coverages and be in the right spot to be able to make plays.

"Seeing how all the new players, the freshmen and even the old players, like Earl (Little), my boy from Mississippi 'Q' (Quindarrius Jones), and seeing everybody getting to fly around and do their thing was big for me. I loved it so much (seeing practice) — it was one of the best practices I've seen this spring and I really enjoyed it," Ashley later added.

Being a scheme with multiple defensive backs was also something that jumped out to the four-star.

"The consistency of the rotation that they have — how they emphasize on being consistent, playing hard and (having) toughness. That drives me crazy because I love all of that. I love being tough, I love being consistent, and I love playing fast. All three of them things together that'll make a great team, which Florida State is going to be this year," he said.

Ashley will return to Florida State for an official visit this summer. The date for that official visit will be set up in the coming days as the Seminoles will join Auburn and Colorado on the schedule. Ashley will see the Tigers on June 13 and the Buffaloes on June 20.

"It's been the same feeling ever since I stepped on campus when I was a freshman. It's been home," Ashley said. "The feeling of just being home and being around the guys that I've seen for so many years, like Q. I remember when I played against him in high school and now he's a junior. I can't wait to get back up here for my official visit."

