On Sunday, Wiggins recapped the trip with Warchant, explained how long the Seminoles have been recruiting him, what he thought of FSU's defensive ends and more.

The Louisiana product made the trip to FSU with his teammate and four-star offensive lineman Emery Jones .

There were a lot of expected visitors who made their way to Tallahassee this weekend for the Florida State spring game. But there were a few surprise visitors on hand as well, and one of them was Rivals250 defensive end Quency Wiggins .

Wiggins, who now has 26 offers to his credit, has most frequently been linked with Tennessee, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech. The hometown LSU Tigers have been involved as well, as have the Florida State Seminoles.

Not surprisingly, the Louisiana native has developed a strong bond with FSU recruiting coordinator David Johnson, who has deep ties throughout that state.

"Me and 'Coach YAC' (Johnson) have a great relationship," Wiggins said. "We talk nearly every day, and I talked again with him today after I visited FSU for the spring game. He asked me how I felt about the place and if I would return. I loved it, and I want to come back."

While recruiting trips are unusual right now because of NCAA restrictions on face-to-face contact, that didn't seem to diminish the experience for Wiggins.

The four-star pass-rusher enjoyed not only the spring game, but the environment surrounding the game.

"I got there right at the start of the game, and what stood out the most on the experience was the fans and the atmosphere there," Wiggins said. "I really liked it. With the defensive ends, I loved it and the way they were getting after the QB. I learned from them just watching the game."

Once the game was over, Wiggins and Jones headed over to College Town to get a feel for the campus nightlife, and that was another positive for FSU.

"That was really good," Wiggins said. "I loved it and really had a great time there."

When he wrapped up his visit on Sunday, Wiggins sounded like he plans to make a return trip to Tallahassee once the NCAA removes its ban on in-person recruiting.

"I love it," he said. "I could only imagine how it would be if it was an official visit. It was a really great experience."