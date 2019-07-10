When Rivals250 linebacker Jayion McCluster committed to Florida State over Miami back in May, it was a major recruiting victory for the Noles. Since then, he's showed no signs of wavering and is doing his best to help recruit other top prospects with him to Tallahassee. Rivals.com recently caught up with McCluster to see how things have been going since he committed as well as to find out when his next trip to Florida State will be.

"When I committed to Florida State I had seen all I needed to see and I knew it was the place for me. Now that I'm committed it's just been about getting more contact with the other commits and building that bond with the guys that are going to be my future teammates."

Relationship with the coaches: "I have been talking to Coach Woodie a lot and he's been helping with my game and my technique and stuff like that. We're building our relationship and taking it to another level. He just keeps things straight up with me. He's going to tell you things that you don't want to hear but he's going to be honest with you. In recruiting he's not going to sell you a dream. During the recruiting process he kept it real with me and that's what I liked."

Fan reaction: "It was crazy when I committed. I went on Instagram Live and I did and before I even announced they were the first ones on there commenting and stuff like that. It's just a family environment and the fans are part of the family."

Next visit: "I'll be back at the end of July for the Saturday Night Live event."

Other schools still recruiting: "Not really. It's pretty much stopped when I committed. I'm not planning on taking any other visits or anything like that."