IMG Academy Rivals250 OLB Jaleel McRae got a taste of FSU when he visited earlier this year for Junior Day, and his visit for the spring game went even better.
McRae got the offer he was looking for this weekend and didn't waste any time accepting it and jumping on board with the ‘Noles.
The four-star linebacker said he loved Florida State and also the relationships he had built with head coach Willie Taggart and linebackers coach Raymond Woodie.
"I love it here," McRae told Warchant after making his decision. "Coach Taggart and Coach Woodie are the big difference. We are going to bring championships back to FSU. This place is so special."
This is MY HOME, I have Officially COMMITTED TO FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY!! I just want to THANK GOD FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY 🍢🍢 Reasons behind EVERYTHING I DO, NEVER TRY TO SATISFY ANYONE.. GOD BLESS 🍢 COMMITTED #tribe19 #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/U3Wm0RhYwM— 14ReasonsWhy (@JaleelMcrae) April 14, 2018
McRae also raved about FSU when he visited for Junior Day earlier this year.
"I loved everything,” McRae said at the time. “I'm really high on FSU, so I'm just waiting on that offer. And if I get that, there could be something happening. I have a strong bond with Coach [Raymon] Woodie at FSU.”
McRae becomes the first linebacker of the 2019 class for the ‘Noles.
