Florida State already has landed one big fish for its 2019 offensive line class in Rivals100 guard Dontae Lucas, and now the Seminoles are looking to close on another in Tampa Plant mauler Will Putnam.

Putnam, who already had a strong opinion of the Seminoles, got another chance to experience everything FSU has to offer during a lengthy visit on Friday. And the nation's No. 104-ranked prospect overall said this trip was special, but for different reasons.

Instead of focusing on the facilities or the program, Putnam said this trip was focused on spending time with head coach Willie Taggart and offensive line coach Greg Frey.

"The visit was really good," Putnam said. "This visit was more about me sitting down with Coach Frey and Coach Taggart, and getting an even stronger feel for the things that they want to do as a team on and off the field. Really liked it a lot."

Because the NCAA dead period starts on June 25, this likely will be the last campus visit for Putnam until next month. And he said it was definitely worth the time.

"It was really great seeing Coach Frey again," the Rivals250 standout said. "This time it was great to spend more one-on-one time with him to ask questions, and he answered everything really good. I just asked him questions about how he coaches, and how that translates to the NFL and what he stands for and what they provide as a player."

Another difference with this visit was that Putnam's father came along.