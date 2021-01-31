Marchiol, a Rivals250 prospect and the nation's No. 11 pro-style quarterback, chose the Seminoles over Florida, Arizona State, Rutgers and others. He made his commitment on Instagram, less than two weeks after visiting Tallahassee and Gainesville.

Florida State's 2022 recruiting class has been picking up momentum in recent weeks, and it received another major boost on Sunday with the commitment of Nicco Marchiol, a four-star quarterback from Arizona.

FSU's coaching staff has very strong ties to the state of Arizona -- offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham grew up and coached there, and head coach Mike Norvell coached at Arizona State for several years -- and those bonds paid off once again in a big way.

The Seminoles landed four-star QB Chubba Purdy from Arizona in the 2020 class, and now they have added Marchiol to the mix. He likely will be the fourth quarterback on the roster in 2022, joining Purdy, Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker. Grad transfer McKenzie Milton is expected to exhaust his college eligibility this fall.

Marchiol joins a talented early group in FSU's 2022 class. The Seminoles also have five-star defensive back Travis Hunter, Rivals100 athlete Quincey McAdoo, Jacksonville tight end Aaron Hester and Fort Lauderdale defensive end Nyjalik Kelly.

The quarterback's commitment comes after a two-day visit to FSU that he said blew him and his family away.

"My feelings towards FSU grew tremendously, and I didn't think they could," he said at the time. "To actually see the place where I could end up going in person was so special. Us recruits haven't gotten to see any schools this past year, so it's always special to see the schools. Something that blew me away had to be the stadium. Just everything about it, I loved."