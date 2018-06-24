Despite living clear across the country, four-star quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. is no stranger to the Florida State campus, having camped with the Seminoles a year ago.

However, a great deal has changed since then.

Not only has Florida State's coaching staff turned over -- with Jimbo Fisher leaving for Texas A&M and Willie Taggart taking over -- but the Seminoles also have already landed one quarterback commitment for the class of 2019, four-star North Carolina product Sam Howell.

Despite those changes in circumstances, Johnson says nothing has changed about his interest in Florida State. And he certainly sounded impressed when he finished his official visit on Sunday afternoon.

"I say it was fun, and it was like old times," Johnson Jr. said. "It was almost like a family reunion. Feels like home here because it's actually family here that you know what they are about, how they care."



When asked if there was anything surprising about the visit, the Eugene, Ore., product said he was blown away by the standard of excellence across the board.

"I would say they have top-notch everything here -- academics, athletics, no matter what sport. Things like that, nutrition," Johnson said. "They are one of those programs that the fans, everyone expects to make a run for a national title every year. It was really cool."

The talented quarterback also addressed questions about his interest level as rumors surfaced recently that he was leaning toward Miami and just paying a "courtesy visit" to FSU.

"I would say I'm solid in my interest," he said. "I think it shows I'm really serious with the official visit. Yeah, on that rumor, and that's not true. Weird thing is I haven't talked to any Miami media. I wouldn't take an official visit here if I wasn't serious about FSU.

"I would have paid myself to just come here. I'm serious about FSU."